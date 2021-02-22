How the Census Bureau innovates to improve: A conversation with Dr. Ron Jarmin

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What are the strategic priorities of the U.S. Census Bureau? How is Census improving its data collection and data products? What is the Census Bureau doing to innovate and make a difference? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dr. Ron Jarmin, Acting director at the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dr. Ron S. Jarmin is the U.S. Census Bureau’s acting director.

Jarmin is also currently the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer and has been since January 2019. He performed the nonexclusive functions and duties of the Director from July 2017 to January 2019 and previously served as the associate director for economic programs. He led the team for the 2017 Economic Census, overseeing a move to 100 percent Internet data collection and leveraging enterprise investments to minimize system, application, and dissemination costs. Data products from the economic census provide the foundation for key measures of economic performance, including the nation’s gross domestic product.

Jarmin holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oregon. An elected fellow of the American Statistical Association, he has published papers in the areas of industrial organization, business dynamics, entrepreneurship, technology and firm performance, urban economics, data access, and statistical disclosure avoidance.