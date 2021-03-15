Special edition episode on Covid-19: A conversation with Robert Hanfield

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

Join host Michael Keegan next week for Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – COVID-19 and its Impact: a series on how the pandemic has transform government management and operations with guest Dr. Rob Handfield–discussing key steps in building national supply chain immunity.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Robert Handfield, Ph.D., is the Bank of America University Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management at North Carolina State University, and Director of the Supply Chain Resource Cooperative (SCRC; http://scrc.ncsu.edu). He also serves as an Adjunct Professor with the Supply Chain Management Research Group at the Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

Handfield is the Consulting Editor of the Journal of Operations Management, one of the leading SCM journals, and is the author of several books on SCM, the most recent being Supply Market Intelligence, Supply Chain Re-Design and Introduction to Supply Chain Management (Prentice Hall, 1999, 25,000 copies sold, and translated into Chinese, Japanese, and Korean). He has co-authored textbooks including Purchasing and Supply Chain Management 3rd revision (with Monczka) and Operations and Supply Chain Management (with Cecil Bozarth).