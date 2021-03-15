On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Business of Government Hour
Business of Government Hour

Special edition episode on Covid-19: A conversation with Robert Hanfield

March 15, 2021 12:00 pm
1 min read
      

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

Join host Michael Keegan next week for Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – COVID-19 and its Impact: a series on how the pandemic has transform government management and operations with guest Dr. Rob Handfield–discussing key steps in building national supply chain immunity.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Robert Handfield, Ph.D., is the Bank of America University Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management at North Carolina State University, and Director of the Supply Chain Resource Cooperative (SCRC; http://scrc.ncsu.edu). He also serves as an Adjunct Professor with the Supply Chain Management Research Group at the Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

Handfield is the Consulting Editor of the Journal of Operations Management, one of the leading SCM journals, and is the author of several books on SCM, the most recent being Supply Market Intelligence, Supply Chain Re-Design and Introduction to Supply Chain Management (Prentice Hall, 1999, 25,000 copies sold, and translated into Chinese, Japanese, and Korean). He has co-authored textbooks including Purchasing and Supply Chain Management 3rd revision (with Monczka) and Operations and Supply Chain Management (with Cecil Bozarth).

The Business Of Government Hour

Michael J. Keegan, Leadership Fellow, IBM Center for The Business of Government

