How industry and government can collaborate more effectively: A conversation with Harrison Smith

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are some of the key trends in government technology? How are government agencies such as the IRS using emerging technologies to meet their missions? How can industry and government collaborate more effectively? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Harrison Smith Director, Enterprise Digitalization at Internal Revenue Service and President of the ACT Executive Committee?

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Harrison Smith is the Deputy Chief Procurement Officer in the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He is responsible for all acquisition programs and contractual commitments for equipment, supplies, and services for IRS and Treasury Departmental Offices.

Prior to joining the IRS, Harrison served in various roles at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Naval Sea Systems Command and has 15 years of operational procurement experience.

Harrison holds a B.A. in International Relations and a M.A. in US Foreign Policy from The American University, and a M.B.A. from George Washington University.