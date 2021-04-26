Cyber threats facing federal agencies: A conversation with Jim Sheire and Margie Graves

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and its Quality Services Management Office? How can the concept of shared services be used to tackle cyber threats? What are some of the key cyber threats facing federal agencies? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Jim Sheire, Branch Chief of Quality Services Management Office (QSMO) at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Margie Graves, Visiting Fellow at the IBM Center.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

James (Jim) Sheire serves as a Branch Chief at CISA, directing the Cybersecurity Quality Services Management Office (QSMO). The Cyber QSMO serves as the government marketplace of high-quality cybersecurity services that align with federal requirements while reducing costs. In federal government, Jim previously served as Division Director, Identity Assurance and Trusted Access of the Office of Government-wide Policy (OGP) at the General Services Administration (GSA), as a Senior Advisor at NIST, advancing the National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC), and as a Legislative Aide to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (OR). Jim also worked in the information technology industry, managing cybersecurity government engagements for NXP Semiconductors and Philips Electronics.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is the Nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.The threats they face—digital and physical, man-made, technological, and natural—are more complex, and the threat actors more diverse, than at any point in their history. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense as they lead the Nation’s efforts to understand and manage risk to their critical infrastructure.

Margie Graves is a Visiting Fellow with the IBM Center for The Business of Government. She is the former Deputy Federal CIO for the Office of Management and Budget. She led the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer efforts to drive value in Federal IT, deliver digital services, protect Federal IT assets and information, and develop the next generation IT workforce. In her previous role, Margie worked to improve the way Government delivers results and technology services to the public. She drove elements of the President’s Management Agenda; IT Modernization, Data as a Strategic Asset and Workforce of the 21st Century. Margie also served as the Deputy CIO at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). As the Deputy CIO, she had oversight of an IT portfolio of $5.4 billion in programs. She managed the operations of the Office of the Chief Information Officer, covering the functional areas of Applied Technology, Enterprise Architecture, Data Management, IT Security, Infrastructure Operations, IT Accessibility, Budget and Acquisition.