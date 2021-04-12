IBM Center Special Report on COVID-19: A conversation with Sherri R. Greenberg

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How are local governments using remote and hybrid working arrangements? How will local government operations and management change post pandemic? What key questions do government executives need to ask to meet the demands of a post pandemic time? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these and more with Sherri Greenberg, contributor to the IBM Center Special Report, COVID-19 and its Impact on a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour…

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Sherri R. Greenberg, MSc is a Clinical Professor in Public Policy Practice and Fellow of the Max Sherman Chair in State and Local Government at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Her current teaching and research interests include: government technology and innovation, transparency and civic engagement, public finance, campaigns and elections, urban and state affairs, and community and regional planning. Her recent publications are: Congressional Committees and Social Media, Congress + Social Media, Transparency Issues in E-Governance & Civic Engagement, Beyond Raw Data, Texas Financial Transparency: Open and Online, Federal Lines of Business E-Government Initiatives: Progress and Effects, and State E-Government Strategies: Identifying Best Practices and Applications. Professor Greenberg received an MSc in Public Administration and Public Policy from the London School of Economics and a BA in Government from The University of Texas at Austin.