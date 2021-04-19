On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Transforming the business of government: Special edition of the Business of Government Hour

April 19, 2021 12:23 pm
Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How has the management landscape of the federal government changed over the last 30 years? What lessons can be learned from the past to inform future strategies? Join host Michael Keegan for a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour highlighting some of the most significant management efforts that have transformed how government does business. Original Broadcast Date: November 23, 2020

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

 

