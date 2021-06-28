On Air: Business of Government Hour
Risk management maturity: A conversation with Mark Beasley

June 28, 2021 11:23 am
Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

A Conversation with Professor Mark Beasley, Director, Enterprise Risk Management Initiative at North Carolina State University and co-author 2021 State of Risk Oversight report: An Overview of Enterprise Risk Management Practices.. What are the drivers of enhanced risk management? How does organization culture impact the managing of risk? What is the state of risk management maturity? What can government agencies learn about how other sectors manage risk? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more.

Mark Beasley is a Professor of Enterprise Risk Management and the Director of the Enterprise Risk Management Initiative in the Poole College of Management.  The Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Initiative provides thought leadership about ERM practices and their integration with strategy and corporate governance. As founding director, Dr. Beasley leads the ERM Initiative’s efforts to help pioneer the development of this emergent discipline through outreach to business professionals, with its ongoing ERM Roundtable Series and ERM Executive Education for boards and senior executives; research, advancing knowledge and understanding of ERM issues; and undergraduate and graduate business education for the next generation of business executives.  He frequently works with boards of directors and senior management teams to assist them in strengthening their risk oversight processes.

Dr. Beasley is the recipient of the American Accounting Association’s Competitive Manuscript Award, the AAA’s Distinguished Contribution to Accounting Literature Award, and the Auditing Section’s Notable Contributions to the Auditing Literature Award. In 2012, Dr. Beasley was named by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as one of the “100 People to Watch.”

Michael J. Keegan

