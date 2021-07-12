On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business of Government Hour
Business of Government Hour

Future of human capital management in the Army: A conversation with Kate Kelley

July 12, 2021 10:10 am
1 min read
      

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the human capital strategy for U.S. Army Futures Command? What is it doing differently to attract and retain a skilled workforce? How is it using technology and innovation to change the way it operates? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Kate Kelley, Chief Human Capital Officer, at the US Army Futures Command.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Ms. Katharine Kelley (Kate) is the Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO), U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC), Austin, TX. She serves as the senior advisor on all aspects of Human Resources providing overall direction, guidance, theories and principles of sound Human Capital management. In this role, she is responsible for transformation strategies that align engagement, talent management, and workforce planning tailored to the Army Modernization Enterprise. She leads an empowered team of Human Resources professionals supporting a workforce of 20,000 located in both the United States and Overseas

Related Topics
AFC All News Analysis Business of Government Hour Business of Government Hour Federal Insights IBM Center for the Business of Government Kate Kelley Michael J. Keegan Radio Interviews U.S. Army Futures Command

Comments

The Business Of Government Hour

MONDAYS at 11:00 A.M. and FRIDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Michael J. Keegan, Leadership Fellow, IBM Center for The Business of Government

From the Editor's Desk

Latest Magazine

Winter 2019/2020 Edition

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent