Creativity and curiosity in government: A conversation with Sarah Stein Greenberg

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are design principles and tools for innovation? How can they help government executives transform how government does business? What strategies can leaders employ to achieve a design mindset? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Sarah Stein Greenberg, Author of Creative Acts for Curious People: How to Think, Create, and Lead in Unconventional Ways.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

For over a decade, Executive Director Sarah Stein Greenberg has helped lead the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the “d.school”), an interdisciplinary institute at Stanford University that nurtures creative thinkers and doers and helps spread the methods of design. Today the d.school reaches undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty at universities around the world, social sector and corporate leaders, and K12 educators. She is the author of the 2021 book Creative Acts for Curious People: How to Think, Create, and Lead in Unconventional Ways.

In the classroom Stein Greenberg likes to teach at the intersection of design and social impact. She has taught the d.school’s foundational class Design Thinking Bootcamp, an experimental course called Design Thinking for Public Policy Innovators, and the long-running, high impact Entrepreneurial Design for Extreme Affordability, whose students have gone on to design products and services that have helped over 100 million people worldwide. She likes to tinker with old educational formats and adapt them to today’s learners; one of those experiments launched the d.school’s short-format Pop-Up/Pop-Out course series.

Stein Greenberg holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BA in History from Oberlin College, and the foundations of her humanistic worldview comes from the years she spent at a Quaker school, Germantown Friends. Among other creative pursuits she spends her free time scuba diving and taking photographs underwater. Her obsession with marine invertebrates continues to grow.