Enhancing innovation in government: A conversation with Dr. Ben Bensaou

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the key processes of innovating? Can innovating be taught & enhanced by continued practice? What are the core traits of an organization this is built to innovate? How can government executives innovate and find new ways to lead? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions with Dr. Ben Bensaou, Author of Built to Innovate — part of the leading through uncertain times series.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Dr. Ben Bensaou served as Dean of Executive Education in 2018–2020. He was a Visiting Associate Professor at Harvard Business School in 1998-1999, a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School of Management in 2007-2008, and a Visiting Scholar the Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley in 2013-2015.

He received his PhD in Management from MIT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge, US, and his MA in Management Science from Hitotsubashi University, Tokyo, Japan; his Diplôme d’Ingénieur (MSc) in Civil Engineering and DEA in Mechanical Engineering from respectively the Ecole Nationale des TPE, Lyon and the Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble, two Grandes Ecoles in France.

He has been consulting for Asian, European and US corporations since 1993. At INSEAD, Professor Bensaou developed two new MBA courses: ‘Managing Networked Organisations’ and ‘Understanding Japanese Business.’ He also teaches courses on Competitive Strategy, Innovation, Blue Ocean Strategy and Value Innovation, Information Technology and Comparative Management (in English and French). He was a Visiting Professor at Aoyama Gakuin University, Tokyo, where he taught his ‘Information Technology and Corporate Transformation’ course. He has also been teaching (in Japanese) in Executive Education programmes at Keio Business School, Tokyo, Japan.

Professor Bensaou grew up in France. He also lived and was educated in Japan. He and his wife Masako currently live in Fontainebleau. Their son Sophian works in San Francisco, Alexis in Paris, and Lennon studies in Cambridge, US.