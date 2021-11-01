On Air: The Search for Accountability
Using and adjusting innovation in aiding small businesses: A conversation with Sanjay Gupta

November 1, 2021 1:20 pm
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the technology strategy for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)? How is it using technology and innovation to change the way it does business? How has SBA adjusted its operations to meet the demands of its pandemic recovery mission? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at the Small Business Administration (SBA).

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Sanjay Gupta joined the U.S. Small Business Administration in January 2017 as Chief Technology Officer from the private sector. Sanjay is a business driven, results oriented leader, adept at leveraging technology to innovate and deliver results quickly. He brings to SBA an exclusive combination of experiences as a CIO (Heidrick & Struggles, International Code Council, World Book), as a Managing Partner Consulting (Gartner), and as an Adjunct Research Analyst (IDC).

Throughout his career, Sanjay has led business/IT transformations across industries. He brings extensive global experience across industries in areas such as IT Strategy, Innovation, Digital Transformation, Architecture, Cloud, Mobile, Strategic Sourcing, Vendor Management, Contracting, Cybersecurity, Agile Development and Open Source.

Sanjay has authored over 20 research white papers focused on advice and guidance for CIOs/Boards. In addition, he is also a judge on the CIO 100 annual awards judging panel and the ACT-IAC Innovation awards judging panel.

 

