Business of Government Hour
Business of Government Hour

Data leveraging at the Defense Information Systems Agency: A conversation with Caroline Kuharske

February 28, 2022 12:08 pm
2 min read
      

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the data strategy for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)? How is DISA leveraging data as a strategic asset? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Caroline Kuharske, Acting Chief Data Officer, DISA.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

KuharskeKuharske 

