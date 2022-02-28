Data leveraging at the Defense Information Systems Agency: A conversation with Caroline Kuharske

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the data strategy for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)? How is DISA leveraging data as a strategic asset? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Caroline Kuharske, Acting Chief Data Officer, DISA.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

As the Acting Director, Chief Data Officer, Ms. Kuharske leads with the focus on creating a culture that embraces a robust programmatic approach in data management and to identify, prioritize, and execute data and analytic initiatives that are aligned to the DISA enterprise strategies and business outcomes. Ms. Kuharske serves as a senior cross-functional change agent across the directorate and authoritative source of information for decision making managers and planners across the DoD for digital innovation, projects and initiatives at DISA.

Prior to this role, Ms. Kuharske was the DISA Deputy, Chief Data Officer. She led DISA in the direction of using data as a true asset for actionable decision making throughout the enterprise. Integrating a data centric mindset into the workforce to revolutionize how DISA shares data and with who is vital to the success of meeting the DoD CDO objectives.

Ms. Kuharske’s skills brought teams together for a common goal and quickly propeled DISA to expand the utilization and governance of data across the organization.

Also within DISA, Ms. Kuharske was a Senior Strategic Planner. She improved the effectiveness/efficiency of the organization’s mission and objectives. She also developed insight into a variety of aspects of DISA’s support for its Department of Defense (DoD) mission partners. She is an expert with experience in strategic planning, organizing/directing studies, improving the effectiveness/efficiency of an organization’s mission or objectives, as well as, providing alternative perspectives to problems and challenging solutions based on identified weaknesses.