Modernizing financial management in the DHS: A conversation with Stacy Marcott

What is the financial management strategy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security? How is DHS modernizing its financial management system? What’s next in its financial modernization journey? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Stacy Marcott, Acting Chief Financial Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Stacy Marcott became the Deputy Chief Financial Officer (DCFO) of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in May 2012, and currently serves as the Acting Chief Financial Officer. In both capacities, Ms. Marcott provides fiscal oversight and leadership of an $88 billion budget which supports DHS operations and 240,000 personnel worldwide. In her capacity as DCFO, she leads the day to day operations of ten financial divisions and nearly 300 employees.

Ms. Marcott is a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 27 years of resource management leadership in a wide variety of positions and organizations. She has significantly impacted the direction of financial and accounting programs Department-wide, providing advice on long- and short-range financial planning and evaluation of program goals, as well as directing and managing oversight of financial management activities and operations for DHS.

Ms. Marcott joined DHS in May 2003, as the Deputy Director for Program Analysis and Evaluation, establishing many of the programmatic, budgetary, and financial management programs and policies which guide the CFO line of business to this day. In this capacity she established and implemented the integration of the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (PPBE) system and oversaw the development of the first Future Years Homeland Security Program. Ms. Marcott has been at the forefront of the Department’s integration of data analytics and business intelligence for mission support functions.