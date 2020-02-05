NC CIO Boyette returns to his transportation roots

North Carolina chief information officer Eric Boyette, the only state CIO to have formerly served as director of the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, will become NC’s new secretary of the Department of Transportation. His departure from the CIO ranks means he will be leaving as the current president of the National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO), a position he was just elected to this past fall.

His successor as NASCIO head at least according to the association bylaws is presumed to be Denis Goulet, current Vice President and commissioner at the Department of Information Technology in New Hampshire. However, I have learned that with NASCIO, nothing is automatic.

Taking Boyette’s place as NC CIO will be Tracy Doaks, currently Boyette’s chief deputy.

According to the Charlotte Observer:

"[Gov.{ Cooper named Eric Boyette, the current secretary of the Department of Information Technology, to replace Department of Transportation chief Jim Trogdon, who is retiring from state government with plans for private-sector work, according to a news release. Cooper said Boyette's successor will be Tracy Doaks, the chief deputy state chief information officer."

