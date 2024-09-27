Army Corps CIO Peoples taking on new role at GSA

Dovarius Peoples will start as GSA’s deputy CIO on Oct. 6 after spending the last five years with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Dovarius Peoples is leaving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and moving to the General Services Administration to be its deputy chief information officer.

Peoples has been the Army Corps CIO/G6 since April 2019. He also serves as the organization’s chief data officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dovarius – a leader who is passionate about improving government services through technology – to GSA, where he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization,” said David Shive, GSA’s CIO, in an emailed statement.

Peoples’ first day at GSA will be Oct. 6. He replaces Beth Killoran, who left in May 2023 to become the CIO at the Government Accountability Office.

It’s unclear who will be the acting CIO at the Army Corps. The deputy CIO position is currently vacant.

GSA also will be adding an associate CIO in the coming months. GSA recently put out a job announcement that closes on Oct. 3.

Peoples said during his time as CIO/G6 for the Army Corps he’s most proud of several accomplishments.

Around people and readiness, Peoples said transitioning the organization to a fully remote workforce of more than 38,000 employees during COVID rapidly with minimal mission downtime and ensuring the technology infrastructure remained steady and stable.

He’s also been working on the Army Corps’ zero trust implementation. He said USACE has led the way in developing one of the first federal zero trust playbooks that informed individuals in IT and operational technology (OT) at all levels within an organization on how to properly implement, sustain and conceptually train technicians on the zero trust concepts and principles.

And finally, Peoples said he is proud of the Army Corps move to a hybrid cloud and application modernization.

“USACE is embracing data as a mission enabler. This has allowed the organization to effectively see ourselves and begin to make informed data driven decision,” Peoples said in an email to Federal News Network. “The hybrid cloud modernization efforts which is set to be completed this fiscal year will enhance our cyber posture along with providing data accessibility to mission patterns while strengthening collaboration efforts on all levels.”

Before joining the Army Corps, Peoples also worked for Army Network Command, the Joint Service Provider in the Pentagon and the National Security Agency. He also was the association CIO for the Office of Personnel Management from 2016 to 2018.

