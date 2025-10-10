TSA CIO, State senior procurement executive moving on

Yemi Oshinnaiye, the Transportation Security Administration’s CIO, is returning to industry after more than three years leading the agency’s technology office.

With the news of federal employees facing a new round of layoffs, here are a few long-time federal employees heading out the door by choice.

Federal News Network has learned that Yemi Oshinnaiye, the chief information officer for the Transportation Security Administration, is leaving his role after more than three years.

Additionally, Mike Derrios, the senior procurement executive at the State Department since 2020, is retiring on Oct. 17.

Emails to TSA and State seeking comment were not returned.

Sources say Oshinnaiye is heading to industry where he will be the chief technology officer at Capgemini, a technology services company. His last day at TSA is today.

Kristin Ruiz is TSA’s deputy CIO, but it’s unclear if she will take over as CIO on an interim basis.

This will be a return to the private sector for Oshinnaiye, who previously worked for federal contractors Electronic Data System and Dev Technology, as well as for several real estate-focused businesses.

He joined federal service in 2012 as an IT specialist for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Oshinnaiye became the TSA CIO in 2022, where one of his top priorities was improving customer experience across all agency missions.

He also has been a big proponent of making artificial intelligence work for TSA. The agency invested in a chatbot called “TSA Answer Engine.” It is also using its “innovation lab” to advance new AI use cases. TSA established the lab headquarters last January.

A third priority for TSA has been around data. It is established a “domain name structure and architecture” for its data. Through this “data mesh” approach, TSA can more easily protect data based on specific domains, while allowing for sharing where it’s needed.

State’s Derrios is leaving federal service after more than 30 years of service. Sources say he has no specific plans to join another company in the short term.

During his tenure at State, Derrios led the effort to reshape the acquisition organization and its processes. He reorganized the acquisition shop around four lines of business to help agency customers get services from a consolidated and expert group of contracting professionals.

On LinkedIn, Derrios said he was responsible for management and oversight of a $12 billion annual spend portfolio for a global procurement. He lead a total domestic and overseas workforce of about 1,500 acquisition workers.

In addition, procurement planning efforts at State have seen significant changes, starting in 2023 and expanding in the years since. The agency redesigned its forecast tool to make it much more robust.

Derrios also pushed State to take more of a category management approach to buying common goods and services. He built data analytics tools to help the agency get a better idea of what their current portfolios look like, rather than relying on agencies to dig into their own systems and the Federal Procurement Data System just to get a retroactive view. His goal was to give State leaders a more concurrent picture, as close to real-time as possible.

Another big area of focus over the last few years has been to give State contracting officers and vendors more incentive and time to engage over performance. He said contractor performance assessment ratings (CPARs) are an underutilized tool.

Derrios began his career as a contracting officer for the Air Force in 1995. He worked for CACI for two years before returning to federal service in 2002 to work for TSA. He spent almost 14 years at TSA before becoming the head of contracting activity at the Coast Guard.

One more update on a recent federal technology executive who moved on: Winston Beauchamp, who left the Air Force in July after 10 years, recently joined Boeing as its vice president of intelligent systems.

Most recently, Beauchamp was the director of security, special program oversight and information protection and deputy CIO for the Air Force.

During his federal career, Beauchamp also worked in the Office of the Director for National Intelligence as the director of mission integration and for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

