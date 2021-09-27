The Federal Executive Forum’s CDM in Government 2021
Date: October 5, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
The Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program is designed to provide an added layer of protection in a hybrid environment. What kind of progress have agencies made in the CDM phases and how are they keeping networks secure?
During this webinar, top government security experts from the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency provide a CDM status update and look towards the future.
The following experts will explore the impact of the CDM program in government:
Richard Grabowski, Acting CDM Program Manager, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency
Gary Stevens, Executive Director, Information Security Policy and Strategy, Department of Veterans Affairs
Jeremy Hyland, Chief Information Security Officer and Privacy Officer, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Department of the Treasury
Matthew Marsden, Vice President, Technical Account Management, Public Sector, Tanium
John Fanguy, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, Micro Focus Government Solutions
Bruce Hembree, Field Chief Technology Officer, Cortex, Palo Alto Networks
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
