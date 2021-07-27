Data Analytics at the Edge 2021

Date: August 3, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
There is a large amount of data being collected and computed in government. How are agencies managing data in a timely and secure fashion?
During this webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives from the Department of the Air Force, Small Business Administration and the Defense Intelligence Agency are addressing the challenges and opportunities around data analytics at the edge.
Featured speakers:
Eileen Vidrine, Chief Data Officer, Department of the Air Force
Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
Cameron Chehreh, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies Federal
Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Fellow and Vice President, Office of Chief Technology Officer, Equinix
Dr. Melvin Greer, Chief Data Scientist, Intel
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary.
