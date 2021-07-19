Emergency Communications & Public Safety Strategies in Government 2021 “Progress & Best Practices”
Date: July 27, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Emergency communications is critical and at some point, most Americans will rely on the functionality. These communications vehicles are complex in a mobile environment and yet these must be reliable, secure and easy to use.
During this webinar, you will learn how top government emergency communications executives from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Department are addressing the challenges and opportunities around emergency communications and public safety.
Featured speakers:
Billy Bob Brown Jr., Executive Assistant Director for Emergency Communications Division, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Wade Witmer, Deputy Director, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), National Continuity Programs, FEMA Resilience Office
Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Department of Transportation
Marcus Claycomb, Business Development Manager, Public Sector, Panasonic Mobility
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
