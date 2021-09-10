The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence: Chief Data Officers (CDO) Achievements on Big Data Analytics and AI Trends and Strategies in Government

Date: September 21, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

For the first time, the Federal Executive Forum profiles chief data officers’ achievements and explores big data analytics, as well as artificial intelligence trends and strategies in government.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief data officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Navy and Federal Aviation Administration and learn how artificial intelligence helps mitigate the exponential growth of data.

The following experts will explore in government:

Mike Horton , Chief Data Officer, Department of Homeland Security

, Chief Data Officer, Department of Homeland Security Tom Sasala , Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy

, Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy Natesh Manikoth , Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration

, Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration Alan Jacobson , Chief Data & Analytic Officer, Alteryx

, Chief Data & Analytic Officer, Alteryx Nicholas Speece , Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake Nick Psaki , Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage

, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

