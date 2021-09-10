The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence: Chief Data Officers (CDO) Achievements on Big Data Analytics and AI Trends and Strategies in Government
Date: September 21, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
For the first time, the Federal Executive Forum profiles chief data officers’ achievements and explores big data analytics, as well as artificial intelligence trends and strategies in government.
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief data officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Navy and Federal Aviation Administration and learn how artificial intelligence helps mitigate the exponential growth of data.
The following experts will explore in government:
Mike Horton, Chief Data Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Tom Sasala, Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy
Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
