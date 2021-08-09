On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum

The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence: Chief Information Security Officers on Cybersecurity Trends and Strategies in Government

August 9, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

Date: August 17, 2021
Time:  1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

For the first time, the Federal Executive Forum profiles chief information security officer achievements and explores cybersecurity trends and strategies in government.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief information security officers from the Army and Air Force and learn how cybersecurity in government continues to evolve.

The following experts will explore the facets of cybersecurity strategies and trends in government:

  • Wanda Jones-Heath, Principal Cyber Advisor and Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Major General Matthew Easley, Director of Cybersecurity, Office of the Army Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
  • Jim Richberg, Public Sector Field Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Information Security, Fortinet
  • Brian Dack, Senior Manager, Solution Engineering, Okta
  • Chris Roberts, Federal Technical Director, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Comments

Resource Center

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life