The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence: Chief Information Security Officers on Cybersecurity Trends and Strategies in Government

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

For the first time, the Federal Executive Forum profiles chief information security officer achievements and explores cybersecurity trends and strategies in government.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of the chief information security officers from the Army and Air Force and learn how cybersecurity in government continues to evolve.

The following experts will explore the facets of cybersecurity strategies and trends in government:

Wanda Jones-Heath , Principal Cyber Advisor and Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force

, Principal Cyber Advisor and Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force Major General Matthew Easley , Director of Cybersecurity, Office of the Army Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army

, Director of Cybersecurity, Office of the Army Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army Jim Richberg , Public Sector Field Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Information Security, Fortinet

, Public Sector Field Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Information Security, Fortinet Brian Dack , Senior Manager, Solution Engineering, Okta

, Senior Manager, Solution Engineering, Okta Chris Roberts , Federal Technical Director, Quest Software Public Sector

, Federal Technical Director, Quest Software Public Sector Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.