Ask the CIO: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

January 20, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Description

During this webinar Michael Duffy, associate director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will describe cybersecurity and how CISA’s issuing of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01 has impacted agency infrastructure. Bill Harrod, public sector CTO at Ivanti, will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Duffy and Harrod as they discuss:

Learning objectives:

Binding Operational Directive 22-01 Overview

Implementation for BOD 22-01 for Agencies

The Prioritization of Patching Vulnerabilities

EDR Capabilities Request

