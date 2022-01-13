On Air: Ask the CIO
Ask the CIO: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

January 13, 2022 9:41 am
Date: January 20, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
During this webinar Michael Duffy, associate director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will describe cybersecurity and how CISA’s issuing of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01 has impacted agency infrastructure. Bill Harrod, public sector CTO at Ivanti, will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Duffy and Harrod as they discuss:

Learning objectives:

  • Binding Operational Directive 22-01 Overview
  • Implementation for BOD 22-01 for Agencies
  • The Prioritization of Patching Vulnerabilities
  • EDR Capabilities Request

Panel of Experts

  • Michael Duffy

    Associate Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

  • Bill Harrod

    Public Sector CTO, Ivanti

