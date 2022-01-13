Ask the CIO: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
During this webinar Michael Duffy, associate director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will describe cybersecurity and how CISA’s issuing of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01 has impacted agency infrastructure. Bill Harrod, public sector CTO at Ivanti, will provide an industry perspective.
Join moderator Jason Miller, Duffy and Harrod as they discuss:
Learning objectives:
Binding Operational Directive 22-01 Overview
Implementation for BOD 22-01 for Agencies
The Prioritization of Patching Vulnerabilities
EDR Capabilities Request
