Ask the CIO: Department of Justice

Date: August 12, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
During this webinar Melinda Rogers, the deputy assistant attorney general and chief information officer of the Justice Department, will describe cybersecurity initiatives and strategies at the department.
Join moderator Jason Miller and Rogers as they discuss:
The IT and cybersecurity overview at the Justice Department
Risk-based decision making at the department
How zero trust factors into the cybersecurity strategy of the Justice Department
The Justice Department workforce
