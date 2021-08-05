Ask the CIO: Department of Justice

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this webinar Melinda Rogers, the deputy assistant attorney general and chief information officer of the Justice Department, will describe cybersecurity initiatives and strategies at the department.

Join moderator Jason Miller and Rogers as they discuss:

The IT and cybersecurity overview at the Justice Department

Risk-based decision making at the department

How zero trust factors into the cybersecurity strategy of the Justice Department

The Justice Department workforce

