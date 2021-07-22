Ask the CIO: Department of Energy

Date: July 29, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
During this webinar Chris Rankin, the chief information officer and director of information technology for the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site, will describe the department’s network modernization goals and future priorities. In addition, John Loveless, the senior director for federal sales at Extreme Networks and Greg Castellucci, the director of systems engineering at Extreme Networks will provide an industry perspective.
Join moderator Jason Miller, Rankin, Loveless and Castellucci as they discuss:
IT goals at the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site
The current state of the network
The roles of SD-WAN and cloud
The industry perspective
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
