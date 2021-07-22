On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Department of Energy

July 22, 2021 8:55 am
Date: July 29, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this webinar Chris Rankin, the chief information officer and director of information technology for the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site, will describe the department’s network modernization goals and future priorities. In addition, John Loveless, the senior director for federal sales at Extreme Networks and Greg Castellucci, the director of systems engineering at Extreme Networks will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Rankin, Loveless and Castellucci as they discuss:

  • IT goals at the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site
  • The current state of the network
  • The roles of SD-WAN and cloud
  • The industry perspective

Chris Rankin, Greg Castellucci, John Loveless

Featured speakers

  • Chris Rankin

    Chief Information Officer and Director, Information Technology, Nevada National Security Site, Department of Energy 

  • John Loveless

    Senior Director, Federal Sales, Extreme Networks

  • Greg Castellucci

    Director, Systems Engineering, Extreme Networks

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

