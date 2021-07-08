Ask the CIO: Federal Trade Commission

Date: July 15, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

When the Federal Trade Commission began its journey into the cloud more than four years ago, the plan was to move between 60% and 70% of all applications off premise.

Today, they not only surpassed that goal, but the agency measures success by how many servers they still have in their data centers.

During this webinar Raghav Vajjhala, the chief information officer at the Federal Trade Commission, will describe how that initial goal of moving to cloud services has evolved into one that is focused on business process modernization. In addition, Aaron Tragle, the consulting systems engineer for U.S. Federal at Aruba Networks will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Vajjhala and Tragle as they discuss:

FTC’s cloud strategies

FTC’s cybersecurity capabilities

The benefits of SD-WAN

The industry perspective

