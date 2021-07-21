Ask the CIO: General Services Administration

Date: July 28, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
During this webinar Lashanda Hodge, the managing director of customer experience for the Centers of Excellence at the General Services Administration, will describe all on the initiatives GSA is taking to improve customer experience. In addition, Grad Conn, the chief experience officer at Sprinklr, will provide an industry perspective.
Join moderator Jason Miller, Hodge and Conn as they discuss:
Customer experience at the Centers of Excellence
How CoE is evaluating customer experience
Maturing data usage
The industry perspective
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
This program is sponsored by
How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments