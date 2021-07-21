On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Ask the CIO: General Services Administration

July 21, 2021 12:50 pm
< a min read
      

Date: July 28, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
During this webinar Lashanda Hodge, the managing director of customer experience for the Centers of Excellence at the General Services Administration, will describe all on the initiatives GSA is taking to improve customer experience. In addition, Grad Conn, the chief experience officer at Sprinklr, will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Hodge and Conn as they discuss:

  • Customer experience at the Centers of Excellence
  • How CoE is evaluating customer experience
  • Maturing data usage
  • The industry perspective

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

This program is sponsored by   

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Federal Insights

Comments

Featured speakers

  • Lashanda Hodge

    Managing Director, Customer Experience, Centers of Excellence, General Services Administration

  • Grad Conn

    Chief Experience Officer, Sprinklr

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center