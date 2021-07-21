Ask the CIO: General Services Administration

Date: July 28, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

During this webinar Lashanda Hodge, the managing director of customer experience for the Centers of Excellence at the General Services Administration, will describe all on the initiatives GSA is taking to improve customer experience. In addition, Grad Conn, the chief experience officer at Sprinklr, will provide an industry perspective.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Hodge and Conn as they discuss:

Customer experience at the Centers of Excellence

How CoE is evaluating customer experience

Maturing data usage

The industry perspective

