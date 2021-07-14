Cloud Exchange

From September 14-16, Federal News Network will interview federal civilian executives to discuss how their agencies are using the cloud to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, what challenges they have faced, and how they have overcome them.

The focus of the conversations will be around real-world use cases that other agencies can learn from to drive down costs and increase efficiencies.

Each day’s session kicks off with FNN and a program manager going one-on-one for up to an hour with a detailed account covering the modernization this program brought to the agency. It will also feature a series of topics, including the transition to the cloud, along with lessons learned and successes in the program.