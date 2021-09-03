Collaborative Defense

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
September 3, 2021 10:03 am
2 min read
      

Date: September 13, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Cost: No Fee

Agencies and all organizations are facing an ever-increasing number and variety of cyber threats.

While we’ve heard this too many times to remember over the last 20 years, the variety, velocity and volume of cyber attacks require a public-private partnership like no other challenge in the last 50 years.

Experts from the Education Department, Department of Health and Human Services and Raytheon Intelligence and Space will explore how agencies and industry partners must partner more to create a collaborative cyber defensive posture.

Learning objectives:

  • Addressing cyber challenges
  • Information sharing
  • Evaluating data

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. . Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE.

Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

Panel of experts

  • Steven Hernandez

    Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education

  • Kamran Khaliq

    Chief Information Security Officer, Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

  • Jon Check

    Senior Director, Cyber Protection Solutions, Raytheon Intelligence and Space

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

