By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
2 speakers
Jan 27, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET
Cybersecurity
Join us for Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cyber 2025, where we delve into the latest cybersecurity strategies and technologies to safeguard your organization in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
Hear from leaders in the industry on how to navigate emerging threats, implement artificial intelligence and secure hybrid or multi-cloud environments.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.