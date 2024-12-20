Listen Live
Countdown to shutdown:
Trending:

Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cyber 2025

Discover top cyber strategies at Industry Exchange Cyber 2025

Register
Speakers

2 speakers

Date & Time

Jan 27, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Cybersecurity

Join us for Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange Cyber 2025, where we delve into the latest cybersecurity strategies and technologies to safeguard your organization in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Hear from leaders in the industry on how to navigate emerging threats, implement artificial intelligence and secure hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

Speakers
Andres Giraldo
Director of Innovation
SealingTech
Kern Smith
Kern Smith
Vice President of Sales, Americas
Zimperium
Sponsors

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.