On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Executive Briefing Series: Cloud Migration Strategies

June 15, 2021 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

Agencies need to consider and be aware of the complexities moving to the cloud can bring, especially as they stay in a hybrid environment for the foreseeable future.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT practitioners describe the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud:

  • Thomas Ashley, Director, IT Services and Development and Operations Division, Nuclear Regulatory Commission
  • Vijay D’Souza, Director, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, Government Accountability Office
  • Steven Grunch, Branch Chief, Enterprise Cloud Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Willie Hicks, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Dynatrace
  • Brian Merrick, Director, Cloud Program Management Office, Department of State
  • Mark Senell, VP, Federal, Dynatrace
  • David Shive, Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration
  • Dwayne Spriggs, Division Chief, IT Services Delivery, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Analysis Cloud Computing Federal Insights Technology

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent