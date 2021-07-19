Executive Briefing Series: Customer Experience

It’s pretty clear that in order to drive excellent customer experience, agencies need to focus on empathy, trust and data.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives explore the factors that are important to improving customer experience:
Michele Bartram, Customer Experience Officer, Census Bureau
Rob Bohn, Area Vice President, Federal Sales, Tableau
Nicole Callahan, Data Analyst, Customer Analytics Group, Office of Federal Student Aid, Department of Education
Ken Corbin, Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer, Internal Revenue Service
Emily Mella, Chief Experience Officer, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Administration, Department of Health and Human Services
Martin Rater, Chief Statistician, Office of Patent Quality Assurance, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Karen Shrum, Senior Advisor/Executive Director Strategic Program Management Office, Designated as Customer Experience Executive, Veterans Benefits Administration
Gerard Valerio, Federal Civilian Solution Engineering Director, Tableau
