Executive Briefing Series: Digital Delivery of State Services

Here’s a question IT practitioners at all levels of government are pondering: How do we ensure that application performance as experienced by constituents and our own users match that of the best of the private sector?

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following state-level technology executives describe how to design secure, digital delivery systems to find out the practices of successful jurisdictions:

, State Chief Information Officer and Assistant Director, Department of Administrative Services, State of Ohio Lance Schine, Deputy Secretary and Chief Technology Officer, Department of Information Technology, State of Maryland