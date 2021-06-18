Executive Briefing Series: Digital Delivery of State Services

On Air: Panel Discussions
June 18, 2021
Here’s a question IT practitioners at all levels of government are pondering: How do we ensure that application performance as experienced by constituents and our own users match that of the best of the private sector?

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following state-level technology executives describe how to design secure, digital delivery systems to find out the practices of successful jurisdictions:

  • Brian Byrne, Public Sector Strategy & Technology Alliances, Akamai
  • Denis Goulet, Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, Department of Information Technology, State of New Hampshire
  • John Hoffman, Deputy State Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Department of Information Resources, State of Texas
  • Jack Harris, Chief Technology Officer, State of Michigan
  • Greg Lane, Chief Technology Officer, State of Delaware
  • Glenn Poplawski, State Solutions Director, State of North Carolina
  • Ervan Rodgers II, State Chief Information Officer and Assistant Director, Department of Administrative Services, State of Ohio
  • Lance Schine, Deputy Secretary and Chief Technology Officer, Department of Information Technology, State of Maryland

