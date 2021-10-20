Executive Briefing Series: Cloud, 5G making edge computing mission ready

The smarter and increased number of devices means agencies need to accelerate their network modernization efforts because of the pressures placed on the edges.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT experts outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture.

James Cabanes , Chief, IT Operations, Tactical Operations Division, U.S. Marshals Service

, Chief, IT Operations, Tactical Operations Division, U.S. Marshals Service Gerald J. Caron III , Chief Information Officer and Assistant Inspector General for Information Technology, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Information Officer and Assistant Inspector General for Information Technology, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services Sunil Madhugiri , Chief Technology Officer and Acting Chief Data Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

, Chief Technology Officer and Acting Chief Data Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Derek Strausbaugh , Chief Technology Officer, DoD, Microsoft Federal

, Chief Technology Officer, DoD, Microsoft Federal Chris Thomas, Lead Systems Architect, Dell Technologies