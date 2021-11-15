Executive Briefing Series: Health Care Innovation

Health care organizations have long sought a whole-person approach to medical delivery. That is, care that takes into account the interconnectedness of peoples’ various mental and physical systems, using data and measurable outcomes to drive care delivery. And one that vastly improves the customer experience people have when encountering the health care delivery system.

Efforts have fallen short. Now, the potential for whole-person – often called patient-centered – health care has advanced in recent years thanks to the maturing of several technologies that have enabled new thinking. In the federal health care domain, no less than in the private sector, the requirements of the pandemic coupled with updates to policy have accelerated that advance.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Neil C. Evans , M.D., Acting Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs and Chief Officer, Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration

, M.D., Acting Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs and Chief Officer, Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration Colleen Hole , BSN, MHA, FACHE, Vice President, Atrium Health Hospital at Home Administrator, Chief Nurse Executive, Atrium Health Medical Group

, BSN, MHA, FACHE, Vice President, Atrium Health Hospital at Home Administrator, Chief Nurse Executive, Atrium Health Medical Group Dr. Donald Kosiak , Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Leidos

, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Leidos Jonathan Merrell , Deputy Director for Quality Health Care, Indian Health Service

, Deputy Director for Quality Health Care, Indian Health Service Chris Nichols , Program Manager/Chief, Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS), Defense Health Agency

, Program Manager/Chief, Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS), Defense Health Agency Elizabeth Porter , Health Group President, Leidos

, Health Group President, Leidos Dr. Eliot Siegel , Chief of Radiology, Veterans Affairs Maryland Healthcare System

, Chief of Radiology, Veterans Affairs Maryland Healthcare System Lance Scott, Solution Integration Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization