Executive Briefing Series: Hiring Success

The federal government has made numerous attempts at “hiring reform” in the last two decades.

First, it was all about improving the time-to-hire. Then there was an effort to improve education for hiring managers, teaching them about the tools and flexibilities they already have to recruit and onboard new talent.

In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss what tools and resources agencies are seeking to meet ‘hire right, hire fast’ goals.

Traci DiMartini , Chief Human Capital Officer, General Services Administration

, Chief Human Capital Officer, General Services Administration Mary Lamary , Chief Human Capital Officer, Nuclear Regulatory Commission

, Chief Human Capital Officer, Nuclear Regulatory Commission James Otto , Deputy Director for Administration and Management, Defense Health Agency

, Deputy Director for Administration and Management, Defense Health Agency Tracey Therit , Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs Susan Yarwood , Chief Human Capital Officer, U.S. Secret Service

, Chief Human Capital Officer, U.S. Secret Service Susan Fallon , Senior Vice President, Monster Government Solutions

, Senior Vice President, Monster Government Solutions Jennifer Forrest, Senior Director, Professional Services, Monster Government Solutions