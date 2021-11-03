Executive Briefing Series: Zero trust architecture
November 3, 20214:13 pm
Federal agencies, seeking both compliance with a White House executive order and better cybersecurity in reality, are rapidly adopting the zero trust model for controlling access to their networks.
They’re learning that zero trust, like a cake, has many elements that, once combined, are difficult to separate. Zero trust is often described as a mindset. It is. But it’s also a set of technical strategies, products and procedures. A mindset is difficult to quantify, but zero trust requires work and investment.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.
Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
Matthew Marsden, Vice President of Technical Account Management, Public Sector, Tanium
Rob Hankinson, Director of Information Technology Infrastructure, Department of State
Randy Vickers, Chief Information Security Officer, House of Representatives
