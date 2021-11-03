On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Executive Briefing Series: Zero trust architecture

November 3, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      

Federal agencies, seeking both compliance with a White House executive order and better cybersecurity in reality, are rapidly adopting the zero trust model for controlling access to their networks.

They’re learning that zero trust, like a cake, has many elements that, once combined, are difficult to separate. Zero trust is often described as a mindset. It is. But it’s also a set of technical strategies, products and procedures. A mindset is difficult to quantify, but zero trust requires work and investment.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

  • Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Matthew Marsden, Vice President of Technical Account Management, Public Sector, Tanium
  • Rob Hankinson, Director of Information Technology Infrastructure, Department of State
  • Randy Vickers, Chief Information Security Officer, House of Representatives

