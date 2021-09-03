Executive Briefing Series: ZOOM Forward – Return to the Office

On Air: Leaders & Legends
September 3, 2021 11:17 am
Imagine taking part in a meeting that was actually enjoyable. Stop for a second and think about how that 30-minute meeting, that usually runs 45 minutes, could be more gratifying, more interactive and, most importantly, more productive. That’s the opportunity agencies have as more employees return to the office and work in a hybrid workplace.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following executives explore why it was critical to make meetings, and the entire hybrid work environment center around reaching the people where they are and not where you want them to be.

  • Cozette Hart, Chief Human Resources Officer, Jet Propulsion Lab, NASA
  • Brian Abrahamson, Chief Information Officer, Associate Lab Director, Pacific Northwest National Lab
  • Matt Mandrgoc, Head of U.S. Public Sector, Zoom

