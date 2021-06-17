On Air: Panel Discussions
Executive Survey Series: Cyber Threat Intelligence

June 17, 2021 2:12 pm
The Biden administration is planning on spending more than $10 billion on Defense Department cyberspace capabilities alone in fiscal 2022. The potential investment is a testament to how important cyber and cybersecurity have become to government operations.

Threat detection is a constantly evolving challenge for all government agencies, and will continue to morph in the future.

Federal News Network surveyed four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits. This ebook highlights the thought and effort that top government officials put into finding network intruders and keeping them out of vital networks.

