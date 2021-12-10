Expert Edition: Accelerating innovation through public-private partnerships

As agencies and offices prepare for a return to the office – or perhaps begin easing their way into a new hybrid workforce dynamic – it’s important to look back on the mindsets and best practices that drove these innovations in the first place. The catalyst for this innovation environment may be fading, but that doesn’t mean the new dynamic has to go away as well.

If agencies and industry can prioritize harnessing this environment and perpetuating it, they can get the most out of emerging technologies and best practices, like automation, edge computing and zero trust.

This exclusive e-book highlights how public and private partnerships have the power to revolutionize the way government serves its citizens.