On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Expert Edition: Accelerating innovation through public-private partnerships

December 10, 2021 10:18 am
< a min read
      

As agencies and offices prepare for a return to the office – or perhaps begin easing their way into a new hybrid workforce dynamic – it’s important to look back on the mindsets and best practices that drove these innovations in the first place. The catalyst for this innovation environment may be fading, but that doesn’t mean the new dynamic has to go away as well.

If agencies and industry can prioritize harnessing this environment and perpetuating it, they can get the most out of emerging technologies and best practices, like automation, edge computing and zero trust.

This exclusive e-book highlights how public and private partnerships have the power to revolutionize the way government serves its citizens.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Analysis eBooks Federal Insights IBM

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding