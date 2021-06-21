On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Expert Edition: AI and the Power of Data

June 21, 2021 11:26 am
< a min read
      

The promise of artificial intelligence seemed to go from the movies and books to real life in a matter of the last few years.

But for agencies to truly experience and benefit from the power of AI, machine learning and intelligent automation, they must have the data and network in place.

This exclusive e-book highlights these and other challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

 

 

 

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Analysis Artificial Intelligence Federal Insights Technology

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent