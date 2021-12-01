Expert Edition: DevSecOps

The trend across civilian and defense agencies when it comes to software development is clear. People and culture matter the most when changing the way an agency develops software.

Even with reskilling and training employees, agencies still aren’t guaranteed success in using DevSecOps. Many agencies need to become more comfortable with automating the security controls as well as change the way these projects are funded.

This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.