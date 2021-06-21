On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Expert Edition: Digital Investigations

June 21, 2021 11:42 am
< a min read
      

Sifting through data for law enforcement and criminal investigators has taken on a whole new meaning over the last two decades.

As more and more evidence comes from computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices, these digital gumshoes must both have the skill sets and tools to get to the bottom of their cases.

This exclusive e-book offers a view into how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

 

 

 

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Analysis Federal Insights Technology

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent