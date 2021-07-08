Expert Edition: Don’t Fear Hackers, Hire Them

There’s an old saying, “fight fire with fire.”

That adage strikes at the heart of what more and more agencies and private sector organizations are doing to stem the tide of cyber attacks. More and more agencies and private sector companies are turning to security researchers, or ethical hackers, to secure their digital supply chains before malicious actors can exploit their vulnerabilities.

This exclusive e-book highlights how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.