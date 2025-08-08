Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization and Transformation Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2025

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How are government leaders are transforming legacy systems, streamlining operations and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver better services?
On Demand
Technology
IT modernization benefits efficiency enhancement, security and citizen experience across agencies. How are government leaders are transforming legacy systems, streamlining operations and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver better services?
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.