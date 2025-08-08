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Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization and Transformation Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2025

How are government leaders are transforming legacy systems, streamlining operations and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver better services?

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Date & Time

On Demand

Webinar

Technology

IT modernization benefits efficiency enhancement, security and citizen experience across agencies. How are government leaders are transforming legacy systems, streamlining operations and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver better services?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:

  • Sonny Bhagowalia, Assistant Commissioner & Chief Information Officer, Customs and Border Protection
  • Benjamin Davis, Chief Information Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Treasury Department
  • Wil Caldero, Director of Architecture, Data and Standards, OCIO, Army
  • Arvind Basra, Senior Director, Cyber Compliance Solutions, Verizon
  • Adam Clater, Chief Architect, CTO Organization, Red Hat
  • Anish Patel, Head of Federal, Cloudflare
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Sponsors

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