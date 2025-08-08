Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization and Transformation Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2025

IT modernization benefits efficiency enhancement, security and citizen experience across agencies. How are government leaders are transforming legacy systems, streamlining operations and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver better services?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:

Sonny Bhagowalia , Assistant Commissioner & Chief Information Officer, Customs and Border Protection

, Assistant Commissioner & Chief Information Officer, Customs and Border Protection Benjamin Davis , Chief Information Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Treasury Department

, Chief Information Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Treasury Department Wil Caldero, Director of Architecture, Data and Standards, OCIO, Army

Director of Architecture, Data and Standards, OCIO, Army Arvind Basra , Senior Director, Cyber Compliance Solutions, Verizon

, Senior Director, Cyber Compliance Solutions, Verizon Adam Clater , Chief Architect, CTO Organization, Red Hat

, Chief Architect, CTO Organization, Red Hat Anish Patel , Head of Federal, Cloudflare

, Head of Federal, Cloudflare Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.