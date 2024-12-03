Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Profiles in Excellence in Government: CIO Achievements 2024

Join host Luke McCormack as he discusses 2024 federal IT successes with top government and industry technology experts.

Dec 17, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET

During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2024 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Adele Merritt, Chief Information Officer, Intelligence Community
  • Jane Rathbun, Chief Information Officer, Navy
  • Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Officer, Air Force
  • Melinda Rogers, Chief Information Officer, Justice Department
  • Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, US Federal, Pure Storage
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

