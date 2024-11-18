Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Dec 3, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET
Cybersecurity
How far have agencies progressed in their zero trust journey, and how have strategies adapted to address emerging security challenges?
Join this webinar to hear valuable insights from leading federal and industry cybersecurity experts:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.