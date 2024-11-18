Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024

Explore the evolution of zero trust in government

Dec 3, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET

How far have agencies progressed in their zero trust journey, and how have strategies adapted to address emerging security challenges?

Join this webinar to hear valuable insights from leading federal and industry cybersecurity experts:

  • Randy Resnick, Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, OCIO, Department of Defense
  • Mark Stanley, Enterprise Cybersecurity Architect & Zero Trust Lead, NASA
  • Brandy Sanchez, Zero Trust Initiative Lead, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Amir Dastouri, Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  • Chris Roberts, Director Federal Sales Engineering, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Gary Barlet, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer & Principal Solutions Architect, Illumio
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

