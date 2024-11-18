Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024

How far have agencies progressed in their zero trust journey, and how have strategies adapted to address emerging security challenges?

Join this webinar to hear valuable insights from leading federal and industry cybersecurity experts:

Randy Resnick , Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, OCIO, Department of Defense

Mark Stanley, Enterprise Cybersecurity Architect & Zero Trust Lead, NASA

Brandy Sanchez, Zero Trust Initiative Lead, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Amir Dastouri, Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Chris Roberts, Director Federal Sales Engineering, Quest Software Public Sector

Gary Barlet, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer & Principal Solutions Architect, Illumio

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.