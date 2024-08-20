On Air: Between the Lines
Federal Executive Forum 5G Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
September 4, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are agencies profiling a successful 5G strategy and what is the vision for the future?
5G continues to provide benefits and introduce new opportunities for achieving agency missions. How are agencies profiling a successful 5G strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government technology experts:

  • Tom Rondeau, Principal Director for FutureG, OUSD (R&E) Department of Defense
  • Juan Ramirez, Director 5G Cross Functional Team DoD CIO C3I, Department of Defense
  • Capt. (retired) Bryan Lopez, Director of Emerging Technologies, Navy
  • Bryan Schromsky, Associate Director, 5G Public Sector Architect Team, Verizon Business Group
  • Steve Vogelsang, Chief Technology Officer, Nokia Federal Solutions
  • Chris Christou, Senior Vice President, Brightlabs, Chief Technology Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

