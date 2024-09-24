On Air: Panel Discussions
Federal Executive Forum Artificial Intelligence Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
October 8, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are agencies refining their AI strategy?
Artificial intelligence technology continues to pick up speed in what it can do and how it’s being employed. What strategies are agencies using to better achieve their mission?
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government technology experts:
  • Randy Soper, Chief, Artificial Intelligence, IRS
  • Dave Salvagnini, Chief Data Officer & Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, NASA
  • Jeffrey Smith, Deputy Director, Certification & Testing, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology
  • Adam Clater, Chief Architect, Red Hat
  • Rashmi Mathur, Managing Director, AI & Data, Deloitte Consulting
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, US Federal, Pure Storage
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

