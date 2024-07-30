On Air: Panel Discussions
Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
August 20, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are agencies profiling a successful IT modernization strategy and what is the vision for the future?
Technology is evolving quicker than ever before as is the IT modernization strategy in government. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:

  • Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, CISA
  • Col. Nathan Iven, Acting Director for the Space Force Chief Technology & Innovation Office, Space Force
  • Dr. Howard Hays, Chief Medical Information Officer, Indian Health Service
  • Matthew Miller, Chief Architect Partner Ecosystem, Field Chief Technology Officer, Red Hat
  • Jim Westdorp, Chief Technologist, Ciena Government Solutions
  • Ken Gonzalez, Director of Solutions Architecture, Public Sector, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

