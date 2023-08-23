Federal Executive Forum CISO Profiles in Excellence

Date: September 6, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this webinar, top government information security executives and industry experts will reflect on their accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore top federal cybersecurity success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

Lynette Sherill , Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs Hemant Baidwan , Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security

, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security William Lemons , Director, Solutions Architecture, Fortinet Federal

, Director, Solutions Architecture, Fortinet Federal Eric Weiss , Senior Technology Executive, Quest Software Public Sector

, Senior Technology Executive, Quest Software Public Sector Travis Rosiek , Chief Technology Officer, Rubrik

, Chief Technology Officer, Rubrik Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.