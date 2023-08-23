On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum CISO Profiles in Excellence
September 6, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this webinar, top government information security executives and industry experts will reflect on their accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.
Register Now

Date: September 6, 2023
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this webinar, top government information security executives and industry experts will reflect on their accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore top federal cybersecurity success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Lynette Sherill, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Hemant Baidwan, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • William Lemons, Director, Solutions Architecture, Fortinet Federal
  • Eric Weiss, Senior Technology Executive, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Travis Rosiek, Chief Technology Officer, Rubrik
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.